March 17 Christian Eriksen is set to become the youngest Dane to win 50 caps after he was named by coach Morten Olsen on Tuesday in the squad for friendlies against the United States and France.

The 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder should reach the 50 international milestone at a younger age than previous record holder Michael Laudrup.

Captain Daniel Agger, defender Lars Jacobsen and midfielder William Kvist were named in the squad despite having been involved in a bitter dispute with the Danish FA (DBU) over a collective bargaining agreement.

Negotiations to resolve the dispute, which concerns payments and bonuses to men's, women's and Under-21 international teams, are ongoing, the DBU said. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)