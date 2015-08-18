COPENHAGEN Aug 18 Albania fans arriving in Copenhagen for their team's Euro 2016 Group I qualifying clash with Denmark will be turned away unless their tickets are for the designated away section of the ground, the Danish FA (DBU) said on Tuesday.

Media reports in Denmark and Albania have suggested that, aside from the 2,150 tickets allocated for the away section, hundreds of tickets for other parts of the Parken stadium have been snapped up by Albanians for the sold-out game on Sept. 4.

The DBU has now offered to refund those Albania fans if they return their tickets before the game, warning that they will be turned away with no refund if they arrive with tickets for Danish sections.

"We could find ourselves in the infuriating and regrettable situation where we have to turn away many hundreds of Albanian fans at the entrance, while hundreds of Danes are currently on a waiting list to buy tickets," DBU communications director Jakob Hoyer said in a statement.

"Therefore, we urge Albanian fans to return tickets that are meant for Danish fans."

Portugal lead Group I on 12 points, with Denmark and Albania in second and third respectively on 10. The Albanians have a game in hand over the Danes. (Editing by Clare Fallon)