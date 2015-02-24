COPENHAGEN Feb 24 Former Denmark midfielder Martin Jorgensen, who quit as a player last year, has joined the national team's coaching staff.

"I cannot think of a better place to learn the profession than by the side of Morten Olsen," the 39-year-old said in a statement, referring to Denmark's coach.

Jorgensen made his name at AGF Aarhus before going on to win 102 caps and scoring 12 goals for his country.

He also had spells in Italy with Udinese and Fiorentina before returning to Aarhus to finish his career.

"It is important to have a natural link between coaches and players which means the distance between the coaching staff and the squad will not be as great," said Olsen. (Writing by Philip O'Connor, editing by Tony Jimenez)