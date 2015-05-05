COPENHAGEN May 5 A 28-year-old man was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence by a Danish court on Tuesday after being found guilty of fixing football matches involving second tier club Hvidovre.

He was accused of serious fraud relating to three matches in 2010 involving Hvidovre, the club for whom former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel played before joining Brondby and Manchester United.

The man was found to have fixed games and betted on the results of those matches, while also sharing information with a syndicate in the Philippines.

A co-defendant in what is believed to be Denmark's first match-fixing court case was found not guilty.

Four former Hvidovre players are also suspected of having been involved, but the court has ordered that none of the names of the defendants should be made public. All have pleaded not guilty.

The Danish case was the second concerning match-fixing in Scandinavia recently.

An Oslo court jailed five men last week, among them three players, after they were found guilty of fraud and corruption in Norway's first match-fixing trial. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Toby Davis)