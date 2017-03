COPENHAGEN Oct 7 Denmark have called up centre-backs Jores Okore and Mattias "Zanka" Jorgensen for Denmark's Euro 2016 qualifier away to shock Group I leaders Albania on Saturday.

The Danish FA said on Tuesday that Daniel Agger, Simon Kjaer and Andreas Bjelland were all carrying by minor knocks, prompting coach Morten Olsen to promote Okore from the Under-21 squad and to recall Jorgensen, who last played for his country in 2011.

The trio will undergo fitness tests before a decision is taken on whether they will travel to Albania - the only game for which the replacement pair are in the frame.

Albania top the group thanks to their shock 1-0 victory away to Portugal, who travel to Copenhagen to meet the second-placed Danes next Tuesday. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, Editing by Neville Dalton)