(Removes reference to Denmark's World Cup preparation in final paragraph)

By Philip O'Connor

March 15 A bitter dispute between the Danish FA (DBU) and the Players' Association has cast doubt on the make-up of the country's national team squads, as talks about a new collective bargaining agreement for internationals again broke down on Sunday.

The DBU said instead of accepting the pay cut sought by the Danish FA, the players had asked for "significantly more money."

With the previous agreement having run out in January and no new deal in sight, the DBU could choose to lock out current internationals from squads due to be announced next week and pick other players who agree to the new reduced terms on offer.

"It's a very strange situation," DBU communications director Jakob Hoyer said in a statement. "We've always been open about DBU's economic problems and suddenly we're met by a requirement that the Players' Association want more money for national teams."

The Players' Association hit back, saying in a statement they were "annoyed" at how the DBU had characterised the discussions but they were prepared to meet again on Monday.

Players' Association chairman Thomas Lindurp added that they had made a "quite reasonable and balanced offer of collective agreements" for the national teams.

INDIVIDUAL AGREEMENTS

The previous agreement, which governed payments and bonuses to players representing Denmark's men's, women's and Under-21 international teams ran out last summer but was extended several times until the end of January as discussions continued.

The DBU wants to cut payments to international players by 17 percent and previously wanted to enter into individual, rather than collective, agreements -- something the players have dismissed as impossible.

The DBU said it had opened the door to a new collective agreement in the last few days, but that the demand for more money had derailed the talks.

Denmark coach Morten Olsen is preparing his team to face the United States in a friendly in Aarhus on March 25 and Under-21 boss Jess Thorup is taking his side to play Portugal on March 26 with both coaches due to announce their squads this week.

The DBU is now weighing up its options for the forthcoming games. One solution could be to offer players the same terms as in the previous collective bargaining agreement with both sides likely to be keen to reach a long-term agreement as soon as possible. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)