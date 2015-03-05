COPENHAGEN, March 5 Denmark's international players have accused the country's football association (DBU) of bad faith after the latest round of talks about a new collective bargaining agreement ended in stalemate.

"I think that the DBU board is trying to make fools of us players, fans and sponsors," Wigan midfielder William Kvist said in a statement issued by player's union Spillerforeningen.

"It's odd that the DBU people sent to negotiations yesterday who cannot negotiate. Most of all, it is a waste of time for all parties."

Danish captain Daniel Agger was withering in his criticism of the governing body.

"It is incomprehensible that they announce that they want to meet...and then they still will not negotiate collective agreements when it comes to the crunch," the Brondby defender said.

The previous agreement, which governed payments and bonuses to players representing the Danish men's, women's and Under-21 international teams initially ran out last summer, but was extended several times until the end of January as discussions continued.

The Danish Football Association (DBU) wants to cut the payments to international players by 17 percent and enter into individual, rather than collective agreements -- something the players have dismissed as impossible.

"Forget the un-Danish idea of individual agreements. It is not going to happen," former Everton defender Lars Jacobsen, now at French side Guingamp, said in a blunt statement.

With the senior side due to face the United States in Aarhus on March 25, the DBU has previously said that players who do not agree to the new terms will not be selected for national teams during the first half of 2015.

The DBU could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Justin Palmer)