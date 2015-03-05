(Adds DBU reaction)

COPENHAGEN, March 5 Denmark's international players have accused the country's football association (DBU) of bad faith after the latest round of talks about a new collective bargaining agreement ended in stalemate.

"I think that the DBU board is trying to make fools of us players, fans and sponsors," Wigan midfielder William Kvist said in a statement issued by player's union Spillerforeningen.

"It's odd that the DBU people sent to negotiations yesterday who cannot negotiate. Most of all, it is a waste of time for all parties."

Danish captain Daniel Agger was withering in his criticism of the governing body.

"It is incomprehensible that they announce that they want to meet...and then they still will not negotiate collective agreements when it comes to the crunch," the Brondby defender said.

But the Danish Football Association (DBU) rejected the criticism, releasing a strongly-worded statement of its own saying that it was "greatly puzzled" by the stance of the players and pointing out that a new meeting is due to take place on March 12.

"It is strange that the players are quoting from a meeting which they did not attend," DBU head of communications Jakob Hoyer said in a statement.

"We have invited players to participate in the meetings, but Spillerforeningen has refused. We want to meet with the players and explain the DBU's offer."

The previous agreement, which governed payments and bonuses to players representing the Danish men's, women's and Under-21 international teams initially ran out last summer, but was extended several times until the end of January as discussions continued.

The DBU wants to cut the payments to international players by 17 percent and enter into individual, rather than collective agreements -- something the players have dismissed as impossible.

"Forget the un-Danish idea of individual agreements. It is not going to happen," former Everton defender Lars Jacobsen, now at French side Guingamp, said.

With the senior side due to face the United States in Aarhus on March 25 and the women's side preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Canada, the DBU appeared to hold out an olive branch in its statement.

"We are focused on finding a solution so that our national team coaches Morten Olsen and Jess Thorup, can choose the best possible players (when squads are announced) on March 17," Hover said.

"We owe it to our fans and partners and especially our upcoming opponents." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Justin Palmer)