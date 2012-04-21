April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Danish championship on Saturday.
AaB Aalborg 0 Nordsjaelland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 26 16 7 3 45 19 55
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 27 16 4 7 37 19 52
-------------------------
3 Horsens 26 13 6 7 40 30 45
4 Midtjylland 26 12 6 8 39 35 42
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 26 8 12 6 31 26 36
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 26 9 8 9 40 38 35
7 AaB Aalborg 27 9 8 10 36 36 35
8 SonderjyskE 26 9 7 10 34 38 34
9 Brondby 26 8 8 10 28 31 32
10 OB Odense 26 7 6 13 37 43 27
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 26 6 4 16 26 45 22
12 HB Koge 26 3 6 17 25 58 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 22
Silkeborg IF v Lyngby (1200)
FC Copenhagen v Horsens (1400)
SonderjyskE v HB Koge (1400)
Brondby v Midtjylland (1600)
Monday, April 23
OB Odense v AGF Aarhus (1700)