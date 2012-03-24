March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Danish championship on Saturday.
AaB Aalborg 1 SonderjyskE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 21 13 5 3 34 17 44
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 21 12 3 6 28 16 39
-------------------------
3 Horsens 21 10 5 6 36 28 35
4 Midtjylland 21 10 4 7 32 29 34
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 21 7 10 4 26 20 31
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 22 8 7 7 31 29 31
7 Silkeborg IF 21 8 6 7 34 30 30
8 OB Odense 21 7 5 9 34 34 26
9 Brondby 21 6 7 8 23 24 25
10 SonderjyskE 22 6 6 10 25 36 24
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 21 5 3 13 20 35 18
12 HB Koge 21 2 5 14 19 44 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 25
OB Odense v HB Koge (1200)
Horsens v Nordsjaelland (1400)
Silkeborg IF v FC Copenhagen (1400)
Brondby v Lyngby (1600)
Monday, March 26
Midtjylland v AGF Aarhus (1700)