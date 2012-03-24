March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Danish championship on Saturday. AaB Aalborg 1 SonderjyskE 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 21 13 5 3 34 17 44 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 21 12 3 6 28 16 39 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 21 10 5 6 36 28 35 4 Midtjylland 21 10 4 7 32 29 34 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 21 7 10 4 26 20 31 ------------------------- 6 AaB Aalborg 22 8 7 7 31 29 31 7 Silkeborg IF 21 8 6 7 34 30 30 8 OB Odense 21 7 5 9 34 34 26 9 Brondby 21 6 7 8 23 24 25 10 SonderjyskE 22 6 6 10 25 36 24 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 21 5 3 13 20 35 18 12 HB Koge 21 2 5 14 19 44 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 25 OB Odense v HB Koge (1200) Horsens v Nordsjaelland (1400) Silkeborg IF v FC Copenhagen (1400) Brondby v Lyngby (1600) Monday, March 26 Midtjylland v AGF Aarhus (1700)