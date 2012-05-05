May 5 Result and standings from Danish
championship match on Saturday:
Lyngby 0 Nordsjaelland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 29 18 7 4 50 21 61
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 30 19 4 7 45 22 61
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 29 15 6 8 45 37 51
4 Horsens 29 14 6 9 47 34 48
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 29 10 12 7 38 33 42
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 29 10 9 10 46 42 39
7 AaB Aalborg 29 10 8 11 38 40 38
8 SonderjyskE 29 10 8 11 39 47 38
9 Brondby 29 9 9 11 34 38 36
10 OB Odense 29 7 7 15 40 48 28
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 30 6 4 20 28 54 22
12 HB Koge 29 4 6 19 29 63 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 6
HB Koge v AGF Aarhus (1200)
AaB Aalborg v Brondby (1400)
Silkeborg IF v Horsens (1400)
FC Copenhagen v OB Odense (1600)
Monday, May 7
SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1600)
