March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Danish championship on Saturday. Horsens 1 AaB Aalborg 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 13 6 3 34 17 45 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 22 13 3 6 30 16 42 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 23 11 5 7 37 30 38 4 AGF Aarhus 22 8 10 4 28 20 34 ------------------------- 5 Midtjylland 22 10 4 8 32 31 34 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 22 8 7 7 34 30 31 7 AaB Aalborg 23 8 7 8 31 30 31 8 Brondby 22 7 7 8 25 25 28 9 OB Odense 22 7 5 10 36 38 26 10 SonderjyskE 22 6 6 10 25 36 24 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 22 5 3 14 21 37 18 12 HB Koge 22 3 5 14 23 46 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 1 Midtjylland v Silkeborg IF (1200) Nordsjaelland v HB Koge (1400) Lyngby v FC Copenhagen (1400) Brondby v OB Odense (1600) Monday, April 2 AGF Aarhus v SonderjyskE (1700)