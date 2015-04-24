April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 24 Esbjerg 0 OB Odense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 25 19 3 3 52 24 60 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 25 14 7 4 32 15 49 3 Randers 25 10 8 7 26 20 38 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 25 11 5 9 27 23 38 ------------------------- 5 Hobro IK 25 10 7 8 33 32 37 6 Nordsjaelland 25 10 5 10 30 31 35 7 AaB Aalborg 25 8 8 9 26 26 32 8 OB Odense 26 9 5 12 27 34 32 9 SonderjyskE 25 6 12 7 24 29 30 10 Esbjerg 26 6 10 10 33 35 28 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 25 6 4 15 23 42 22 12 Silkeborg IF 25 2 6 17 19 41 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 25 Nordsjaelland v Silkeborg IF (1500) Sunday, April 26 SonderjyskE v AaB Aalborg (1200) Brondby v FC Vestsjaelland (1500) Randers v FC Copenhagen (1700) Monday, April 27 Hobro IK v Midtjylland (1700)