Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 FC Copenhagen 1 AGF Aarhus 1 FC Vestsjaelland 1 OB Odense 1 SonderjyskE 0 Viborg 3 Saturday, August 17 Nordsjaelland 2 AaB Aalborg 1 Friday, August 16 Midtjylland 5 Brondby 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 5 5 0 0 13 4 15 ------------------------- 2 Esbjerg 4 3 0 1 12 3 9 ------------------------- 3 OB Odense 5 1 4 0 7 5 7 4 AaB Aalborg 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 5 2 1 2 6 9 7 ------------------------- 6 Viborg 5 1 3 1 10 9 6 7 FC Vestsjaelland 5 1 3 1 4 5 6 8 Randers 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 9 SonderjyskE 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 10 Nordsjaelland 5 1 2 2 6 10 5 ------------------------- 11 FC Copenhagen 5 0 2 3 5 9 2 12 Brondby 5 0 2 3 5 11 2 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 19 Randers v Esbjerg (1700)