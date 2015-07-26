July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 26
Brondby 1 OB Odense 2
Esbjerg 1 FC Copenhagen 2
Randers 3 Nordsjaelland 0
Friday, July 24
Hobro IK 0 AaB Aalborg 1
SonderjyskE 1 Midtjylland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 OB Odense 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 AaB Aalborg 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
4 Randers 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
5 SonderjyskE 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
6 AGF Aarhus 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 FC Copenhagen 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Esbjerg 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
9 Brondby 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
10 Viborg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
11 Hobro IK 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
-------------------------
12 Nordsjaelland 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 27
Viborg v AGF Aarhus (1700)