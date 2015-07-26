July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 26 Brondby 1 OB Odense 2 Esbjerg 1 FC Copenhagen 2 Randers 3 Nordsjaelland 0 Friday, July 24 Hobro IK 0 AaB Aalborg 1 SonderjyskE 1 Midtjylland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 OB Odense 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 AaB Aalborg 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 4 Randers 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 5 SonderjyskE 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 6 AGF Aarhus 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 FC Copenhagen 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 Esbjerg 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 9 Brondby 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 10 Viborg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 11 Hobro IK 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 ------------------------- 12 Nordsjaelland 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 27 Viborg v AGF Aarhus (1700)