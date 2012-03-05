March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Danish championship
results and standings on Monday
OB Odense 2 Silkeborg IF 2
Sunday
AaB Aalborg 1 FC Copenhagen 1
Horsens 2 HB Koge 1
Brondby 1 SonderjyskE 0
Midtjylland 1 Lyngby 2
Saturday
AGF Aarhus 1 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 19 12 4 3 32 17 40
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 19 11 3 5 26 14 36
-------------------------
3 Horsens 19 9 5 5 32 23 32
4 AGF Aarhus 19 7 9 3 25 17 30
-------------------------
5 Midtjylland 19 9 3 7 28 28 30
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 19 7 6 6 30 27 27
7 AaB Aalborg 19 7 6 6 28 26 27
8 OB Odense 19 7 5 7 34 32 26
9 Brondby 19 5 6 8 21 23 21
10 SonderjyskE 19 5 6 8 21 29 21
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 19 4 3 12 19 34 15
12 HB Koge 19 1 4 14 17 43 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
