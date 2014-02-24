Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 24
Esbjerg 2 Nordsjaelland 1
Sunday, February 23
AGF Aarhus 1 FC Copenhagen 1
Brondby 2 AaB Aalborg 2
Viborg 1 Randers 1
Saturday, February 22
OB Odense 2 Midtjylland 1
Friday, February 21
FC Vestsjaelland 0 SonderjyskE 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 19 10 6 3 33 18 36
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 19 9 6 4 34 22 33
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 19 8 7 4 35 22 31
4 Brondby 19 6 8 5 25 24 26
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 19 6 7 6 30 27 25
-------------------------
6 Randers 19 5 9 5 25 28 24
7 Nordsjaelland 19 6 5 8 21 27 23
8 AGF Aarhus 19 6 5 8 26 34 23
9 Esbjerg 19 6 4 9 31 29 22
10 Viborg 19 5 7 7 29 35 22
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 19 5 6 8 20 30 21
12 SonderjyskE 19 5 4 10 21 34 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation