May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 6 SonderjyskE 2 Esbjerg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 27 16 8 3 49 22 56 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 28 16 4 8 46 30 52 3 AaB Aalborg 27 14 4 9 51 35 46 ------------------------- 4 Midtjylland 27 13 6 8 43 27 45 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 27 12 6 9 33 31 42 6 OB Odense 27 12 4 11 44 43 40 7 Randers 27 10 7 10 35 35 37 8 Viborg 27 9 7 11 30 34 34 9 Nordsjaelland 27 10 4 13 29 39 34 10 Esbjerg 28 6 9 13 31 48 27 11 AGF Aarhus 27 5 11 11 33 41 26 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 27 2 6 19 20 59 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 7 Randers v Hobro IK (1400) Sunday, May 8 Viborg v AaB Aalborg (1100) OB Odense v FC Copenhagen (1400) Midtjylland v AGF Aarhus (1600) Monday, May 9 Brondby v Nordsjaelland (1700)