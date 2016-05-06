May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 6
SonderjyskE 2 Esbjerg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 27 16 8 3 49 22 56
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 28 16 4 8 46 30 52
3 AaB Aalborg 27 14 4 9 51 35 46
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 27 13 6 8 43 27 45
-------------------------
5 Brondby 27 12 6 9 33 31 42
6 OB Odense 27 12 4 11 44 43 40
7 Randers 27 10 7 10 35 35 37
8 Viborg 27 9 7 11 30 34 34
9 Nordsjaelland 27 10 4 13 29 39 34
10 Esbjerg 28 6 9 13 31 48 27
11 AGF Aarhus 27 5 11 11 33 41 26
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 27 2 6 19 20 59 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 7
Randers v Hobro IK (1400)
Sunday, May 8
Viborg v AaB Aalborg (1100)
OB Odense v FC Copenhagen (1400)
Midtjylland v AGF Aarhus (1600)
Monday, May 9
Brondby v Nordsjaelland (1700)