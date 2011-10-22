Oct 22 Danish championship results and
standings on Saturday
Lyngby 1 AGF Aarhus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 12 9 2 1 21 9 29
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 12 8 0 4 20 15 24
-------------------------
3 Nordsjaelland 12 7 1 4 16 10 22
4 AGF Aarhus 13 5 6 2 19 13 21
-------------------------
5 Horsens 12 5 4 3 22 16 19
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 12 5 3 4 23 22 18
7 AaB Aalborg 12 4 4 4 17 16 16
8 SonderjyskE 12 4 4 4 15 15 16
9 Silkeborg IF 12 3 4 5 14 18 13
10 Brondby 12 3 3 6 15 17 12
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 13 2 2 9 12 23 8
12 HB Koge 12 1 1 10 11 31 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation