April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 14
Midtjylland 2 OB Odense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 25 15 7 3 40 19 52
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 25 14 4 7 33 18 46
-------------------------
3 Horsens 25 12 6 7 38 30 42
4 Midtjylland 26 12 6 8 39 35 42
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 25 8 11 6 30 25 35
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 25 9 8 8 39 36 35
7 AaB Aalborg 25 9 7 9 35 33 34
8 Brondby 25 8 8 9 28 29 32
9 SonderjyskE 25 8 7 10 30 38 31
10 OB Odense 26 7 6 13 37 43 27
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 25 6 4 15 26 41 22
12 HB Koge 25 3 6 16 25 53 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 15
Nordsjaelland v Silkeborg IF (1200)
HB Koge v FC Copenhagen (1400)
Lyngby v SonderjyskE (1400)
Horsens v Brondby (1600)
Monday, April 16
AGF Aarhus v AaB Aalborg (1700)