April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 14 Midtjylland 2 OB Odense 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 25 15 7 3 40 19 52 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 25 14 4 7 33 18 46 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 25 12 6 7 38 30 42 4 Midtjylland 26 12 6 8 39 35 42 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 25 8 11 6 30 25 35 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 25 9 8 8 39 36 35 7 AaB Aalborg 25 9 7 9 35 33 34 8 Brondby 25 8 8 9 28 29 32 9 SonderjyskE 25 8 7 10 30 38 31 10 OB Odense 26 7 6 13 37 43 27 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 25 6 4 15 26 41 22 12 HB Koge 25 3 6 16 25 53 15 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 15 Nordsjaelland v Silkeborg IF (1200) HB Koge v FC Copenhagen (1400) Lyngby v SonderjyskE (1400) Horsens v Brondby (1600) Monday, April 16 AGF Aarhus v AaB Aalborg (1700)