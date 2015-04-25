April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 25
Nordsjaelland 1 Silkeborg IF 0
Friday, April 24
Esbjerg 0 OB Odense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 25 19 3 3 52 24 60
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 25 14 7 4 32 15 49
3 Randers 25 10 8 7 26 20 38
-------------------------
4 Brondby 25 11 5 9 27 23 38
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 26 11 5 10 31 31 38
6 Hobro IK 25 10 7 8 33 32 37
7 AaB Aalborg 25 8 8 9 26 26 32
8 OB Odense 26 9 5 12 27 34 32
9 SonderjyskE 25 6 12 7 24 29 30
10 Esbjerg 26 6 10 10 33 35 28
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 25 6 4 15 23 42 22
12 Silkeborg IF 26 2 6 18 19 42 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 26
SonderjyskE v AaB Aalborg (1200)
Brondby v FC Vestsjaelland (1500)
Randers v FC Copenhagen (1700)
Monday, April 27
Hobro IK v Midtjylland (1700)