Dec 5 Danish championship result and
standings on Monday
SonderjyskE 0 OB Odense 4
Sunday
FC Copenhagen 0 AGF Aarhus 0
Nordsjaelland 0 Midtjylland 0
HB Koge 1 Brondby 1
Lyngby 1 Horsens 2
Saturday
Silkeborg IF 4 AaB Aalborg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 18 12 3 3 31 16 39
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 18 11 2 5 25 13 35
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 18 9 3 6 27 26 30
4 Horsens 18 8 5 5 30 22 29
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 18 7 8 3 24 16 29
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 18 7 5 6 28 25 26
7 AaB Aalborg 18 7 5 6 27 25 26
8 OB Odense 18 7 4 7 32 30 25
9 SonderjyskE 18 5 6 7 21 28 21
10 Brondby 18 4 6 8 20 23 18
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 18 3 3 12 17 33 12
12 HB Koge 18 1 4 13 16 41 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation