April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 1
AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 22 13 6 3 39 17 45
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 23 12 3 8 45 33 39
3 SonderjyskE 22 12 3 7 35 24 39
-------------------------
4 Brondby 22 10 6 6 30 23 36
-------------------------
5 Midtjylland 22 10 5 7 33 21 35
6 OB Odense 22 10 4 8 37 38 34
7 Viborg 22 8 5 9 25 25 29
8 Nordsjaelland 23 9 2 12 24 33 29
9 Randers 22 8 4 10 29 32 28
10 AGF Aarhus 22 5 9 8 28 32 24
11 Esbjerg 22 5 7 10 28 40 22
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 22 2 4 16 15 50 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 2
AGF Aarhus v Hobro IK (1400)
Sunday, April 3
OB Odense v Randers (1100)
FC Copenhagen v SonderjyskE (1400)
Midtjylland v Brondby (1600)
Monday, April 4
Esbjerg v Viborg (1700)