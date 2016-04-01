April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 1 AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 13 6 3 39 17 45 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 23 12 3 8 45 33 39 3 SonderjyskE 22 12 3 7 35 24 39 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 22 10 6 6 30 23 36 ------------------------- 5 Midtjylland 22 10 5 7 33 21 35 6 OB Odense 22 10 4 8 37 38 34 7 Viborg 22 8 5 9 25 25 29 8 Nordsjaelland 23 9 2 12 24 33 29 9 Randers 22 8 4 10 29 32 28 10 AGF Aarhus 22 5 9 8 28 32 24 11 Esbjerg 22 5 7 10 28 40 22 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 22 2 4 16 15 50 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 2 AGF Aarhus v Hobro IK (1400) Sunday, April 3 OB Odense v Randers (1100) FC Copenhagen v SonderjyskE (1400) Midtjylland v Brondby (1600) Monday, April 4 Esbjerg v Viborg (1700)