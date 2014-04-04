April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 4 AGF Aarhus 0 Randers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 24 13 6 5 43 21 45 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 24 12 7 5 44 28 43 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 24 9 9 6 39 30 36 4 Brondby 24 9 9 6 32 27 36 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 24 9 6 9 38 30 33 ------------------------- 6 Nordsjaelland 24 9 5 10 27 33 32 7 OB Odense 24 7 9 8 35 33 30 8 Randers 25 6 11 8 29 37 29 9 AGF Aarhus 25 8 5 12 33 46 29 10 FC Vestsjaelland 24 6 9 9 23 33 27 ------------------------- 11 Viborg 24 6 8 10 32 42 26 12 SonderjyskE 24 6 6 12 27 42 24 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 5 Midtjylland v AaB Aalborg (1500) Sunday, April 6 Viborg v OB Odense (1200) FC Copenhagen v SonderjyskE (1500) Brondby v Esbjerg (1730) Monday, April 7 FC Vestsjaelland v Nordsjaelland (1700)