April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 4
AGF Aarhus 0 Randers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 24 13 6 5 43 21 45
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 24 12 7 5 44 28 43
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 24 9 9 6 39 30 36
4 Brondby 24 9 9 6 32 27 36
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 24 9 6 9 38 30 33
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 24 9 5 10 27 33 32
7 OB Odense 24 7 9 8 35 33 30
8 Randers 25 6 11 8 29 37 29
9 AGF Aarhus 25 8 5 12 33 46 29
10 FC Vestsjaelland 24 6 9 9 23 33 27
-------------------------
11 Viborg 24 6 8 10 32 42 26
12 SonderjyskE 24 6 6 12 27 42 24
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 5
Midtjylland v AaB Aalborg (1500)
Sunday, April 6
Viborg v OB Odense (1200)
FC Copenhagen v SonderjyskE (1500)
Brondby v Esbjerg (1730)
Monday, April 7
FC Vestsjaelland v Nordsjaelland (1700)