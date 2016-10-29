UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Lyngby 0 Randers 2 Friday, October 28 Nordsjaelland 4 Viborg 3 Silkeborg IF 1 OB Odense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 14 9 5 0 30 6 32 2 Brondby 14 7 5 2 32 12 26 3 Midtjylland 14 7 5 2 30 15 26 4 Randers 15 7 5 3 20 15 26 5 Lyngby 15 7 3 5 16 14 24 6 Horsens 14 5 6 3 19 19 21 ------------------------- 7 SonderjyskE 14 5 5 4 18 18 20 8 AaB Aalborg 14 5 4 5 16 18 19 9 Nordsjaelland 15 4 5 6 22 27 17 10 Silkeborg IF 15 3 6 6 18 29 15 11 AGF Aarhus 14 3 4 7 14 24 13 12 Viborg 15 3 3 9 16 24 12 13 OB Odense 15 2 5 8 12 24 11 14 Esbjerg 14 1 5 8 12 30 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 SonderjyskE v Horsens (1200) Brondby v AaB Aalborg (1500) Midtjylland v FC Copenhagen (1700) Monday, October 31 AGF Aarhus v Esbjerg (1800)
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.