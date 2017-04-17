April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 17
Brondby 0 FC Copenhagen 1
Sunday, April 16
Lyngby 2 Midtjylland 2
Friday, April 14
SonderjyskE 1 Nordsjaelland 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 29 21 8 0 61 12 71
-------------------------
2 Brondby 29 17 7 5 57 27 58
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 29 11 9 9 51 35 42
-------------------------
4 Nordsjaelland 29 11 9 9 48 43 42
5 Lyngby 29 11 7 11 28 29 40
6 SonderjyskE 29 10 9 10 33 41 39
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League preliminary round
3: Europa League play-off