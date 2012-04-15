April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Horsens 2 Brondby 0 Nordsjaelland 2 Silkeborg IF 1 HB Koge 0 FC Copenhagen 5 Lyngby 0 SonderjyskE 4

Saturday, April 14 Midtjylland 2 OB Odense 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 26 16 7 3 45 19 55 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 26 15 4 7 35 19 49 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 26 13 6 7 40 30 45 4 Midtjylland 26 12 6 8 39 35 42 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 25 8 11 6 30 25 35 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 26 9 8 9 40 38 35 7 AaB Aalborg 25 9 7 9 35 33 34 8 SonderjyskE 26 9 7 10 34 38 34 9 Brondby 26 8 8 10 28 31 32 10 OB Odense 26 7 6 13 37 43 27 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 26 6 4 16 26 45 22 12 HB Koge 26 3 6 17 25 58 15 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 16 AGF Aarhus v AaB Aalborg (1700)