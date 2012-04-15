April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Danish championship matches on Sunday
Horsens 2 Brondby 0
Nordsjaelland 2 Silkeborg IF 1
HB Koge 0 FC Copenhagen 5
Lyngby 0 SonderjyskE 4
Saturday, April 14
Midtjylland 2 OB Odense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 26 16 7 3 45 19 55
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 26 15 4 7 35 19 49
-------------------------
3 Horsens 26 13 6 7 40 30 45
4 Midtjylland 26 12 6 8 39 35 42
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 25 8 11 6 30 25 35
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 26 9 8 9 40 38 35
7 AaB Aalborg 25 9 7 9 35 33 34
8 SonderjyskE 26 9 7 10 34 38 34
9 Brondby 26 8 8 10 28 31 32
10 OB Odense 26 7 6 13 37 43 27
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 26 6 4 16 26 45 22
12 HB Koge 26 3 6 17 25 58 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 16
AGF Aarhus v AaB Aalborg (1700)