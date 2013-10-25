Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 25
Viborg 4 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 12 6 6 0 21 11 24
-------------------------
2 Viborg 13 5 5 3 22 18 20
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 12 5 3 4 17 16 18
4 Esbjerg 12 5 2 5 26 18 17
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 12 4 5 3 22 18 17
-------------------------
6 FC Vestsjaelland 13 4 5 4 15 19 17
7 FC Copenhagen 12 4 4 4 20 17 16
8 AGF Aarhus 12 4 3 5 18 20 15
9 Randers 12 3 5 4 16 19 14
10 Brondby 12 3 5 4 15 18 14
-------------------------
11 Nordsjaelland 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
12 SonderjyskE 12 3 2 7 12 23 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 26
Nordsjaelland v Midtjylland (1500)
Sunday, October 27
AaB Aalborg v SonderjyskE (1300)
Randers v FC Copenhagen (1600)
OB Odense v Brondby (1815)
Monday, October 28
Esbjerg v AGF Aarhus (1800)