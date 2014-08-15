Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 15
FC Copenhagen 1 Midtjylland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 5 4 0 1 11 6 12
-------------------------
2 Hobro IK 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
3 Nordsjaelland 4 3 0 1 9 7 9
-------------------------
4 Randers 4 3 0 1 5 4 9
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
6 SonderjyskE 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
7 FC Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
8 FC Vestsjaelland 4 1 1 2 7 7 4
9 Brondby 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
10 Esbjerg 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
12 Silkeborg IF 4 0 2 2 0 4 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 16
AaB Aalborg v Esbjerg (1600)
Sunday, August 17
FC Vestsjaelland v Silkeborg IF (1200)
Brondby v SonderjyskE (1500)
Randers v OB Odense (1700)
Monday, August 18
Hobro IK v Nordsjaelland (1700)