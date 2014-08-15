Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 15 FC Copenhagen 1 Midtjylland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 5 4 0 1 11 6 12 ------------------------- 2 Hobro IK 4 3 0 1 8 3 9 3 Nordsjaelland 4 3 0 1 9 7 9 ------------------------- 4 Randers 4 3 0 1 5 4 9 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 6 SonderjyskE 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 7 FC Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 8 FC Vestsjaelland 4 1 1 2 7 7 4 9 Brondby 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 10 Esbjerg 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 ------------------------- 11 OB Odense 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 12 Silkeborg IF 4 0 2 2 0 4 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 16 AaB Aalborg v Esbjerg (1600) Sunday, August 17 FC Vestsjaelland v Silkeborg IF (1200) Brondby v SonderjyskE (1500) Randers v OB Odense (1700) Monday, August 18 Hobro IK v Nordsjaelland (1700)