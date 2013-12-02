Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 2
Esbjerg 2 AaB Aalborg 2
Sunday, December 1
Brondby 1 FC Copenhagen 3
Nordsjaelland 1 Randers 1
OB Odense 4 AGF Aarhus 1
Saturday, November 30
Viborg 2 SonderjyskE 2
Friday, November 29
FC Vestsjaelland 0 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 17 9 6 2 29 16 33
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 17 8 5 4 27 20 29
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 17 7 6 4 33 21 27
4 Brondby 17 6 6 5 22 21 24
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 17 5 7 5 28 24 22
-------------------------
6 AGF Aarhus 17 6 4 7 25 30 22
7 Viborg 17 5 6 6 28 29 21
8 FC Vestsjaelland 17 5 6 6 20 25 21
9 Randers 17 4 8 5 23 27 20
10 Nordsjaelland 17 5 5 7 18 25 20
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 17 5 4 8 29 27 19
12 SonderjyskE 17 4 3 10 16 33 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation