April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 26 Brondby 4 FC Vestsjaelland 0 Randers 3 FC Copenhagen 0 SonderjyskE 0 AaB Aalborg 3 Saturday, April 25 Nordsjaelland 1 Silkeborg IF 0 Friday, April 24 Esbjerg 0 OB Odense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 25 19 3 3 52 24 60 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 26 14 7 5 32 18 49 3 Randers 26 11 8 7 29 20 41 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 26 12 5 9 31 23 41 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 26 11 5 10 31 31 38 6 Hobro IK 25 10 7 8 33 32 37 7 AaB Aalborg 26 9 8 9 29 26 35 8 OB Odense 26 9 5 12 27 34 32 9 SonderjyskE 26 6 12 8 24 32 30 10 Esbjerg 26 6 10 10 33 35 28 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 26 6 4 16 23 46 22 12 Silkeborg IF 26 2 6 18 19 42 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 27 Hobro IK v Midtjylland (1700)