Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 20
Esbjerg 2 OB Odense 0
Sunday, October 19
Brondby 5 FC Vestsjaelland 0
FC Copenhagen 1 Randers 0
Midtjylland 2 Silkeborg IF 1
Saturday, October 18
Nordsjaelland 2 SonderjyskE 3
Friday, October 17
AaB Aalborg 1 Hobro IK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 11 9 0 2 25 12 27
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 11 6 2 3 17 16 20
3 Randers 11 5 3 3 9 8 18
-------------------------
4 FC Copenhagen 11 5 3 3 11 11 18
-------------------------
5 Brondby 11 5 2 4 18 12 17
6 Hobro IK 11 4 5 2 17 14 17
7 SonderjyskE 11 2 7 2 12 13 13
8 AaB Aalborg 11 2 6 3 10 10 12
9 Esbjerg 11 2 5 4 13 13 11
10 FC Vestsjaelland 11 3 2 6 12 20 11
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 11 2 3 6 12 16 9
12 Silkeborg IF 11 0 4 7 6 17 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation