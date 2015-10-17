Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 OB Odense 1 SonderjyskE 2 Friday, October 16 Midtjylland 2 Randers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 12 8 3 1 16 4 27 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 11 6 3 2 17 9 21 3 SonderjyskE 12 7 0 5 21 15 21 ------------------------- 4 Randers 12 6 1 5 19 17 19 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 11 5 1 5 22 16 16 6 OB Odense 12 5 1 6 21 23 16 7 Nordsjaelland 11 5 1 5 12 17 16 8 Brondby 11 4 3 4 15 14 15 9 AGF Aarhus 11 3 4 4 15 16 13 10 Esbjerg 11 2 5 4 13 18 11 11 Viborg 11 3 2 6 6 14 11 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 11 1 2 8 7 21 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 AGF Aarhus v Nordsjaelland (1130) Viborg v Brondby (1400) FC Copenhagen v Hobro IK (1600) Monday, October 19 Esbjerg v AaB Aalborg (1700)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.