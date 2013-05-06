May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 6
OB Odense 0 Midtjylland 1
Sunday, May 5
Brondby 0 FC Copenhagen 0
Esbjerg 1 Horsens 0
Randers 1 AGF Aarhus 0
Saturday, May 4
SonderjyskE 1 AaB Aalborg 0
Friday, May 3
Silkeborg IF 2 Nordsjaelland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 FC Copenhagen 30 18 10 2 61 28 64
2 Nordsjaelland 30 15 9 6 55 32 54
-------------------------
3 Randers 30 14 6 10 33 37 48
4 AaB Aalborg 30 13 6 11 48 40 45
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 30 11 8 11 30 29 41
-------------------------
6 Midtjylland 30 10 10 10 44 44 40
7 OB Odense 30 10 7 13 46 46 37
8 SonderjyskE 30 11 4 15 47 52 37
9 AGF Aarhus 30 9 8 13 43 45 35
10 Brondby 30 7 11 12 33 44 32
-------------------------
11 Horsens 30 7 10 13 27 44 31
12 Silkeborg IF 30 8 5 17 34 60 29
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation