May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 31
Esbjerg 2 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Nordsjaelland 1 Midtjylland 0
Hobro IK 2 OB Odense 2
Randers 1 Brondby 1
Silkeborg IF 1 AaB Aalborg 2
SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Midtjylland 32 21 5 6 62 33 68
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 32 19 7 6 39 22 64
-------------------------
3 Brondby 32 16 7 9 43 28 55
4 Randers 32 13 10 9 37 28 49
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 32 12 9 11 38 31 45
6 Nordsjaelland 32 13 5 14 39 43 44
7 Hobro IK 32 11 10 11 40 46 43
8 OB Odense 32 11 7 14 35 41 40
9 Esbjerg 32 9 10 13 46 45 37
10 SonderjyskE 32 7 16 9 34 42 37
-------------------------
R11 FC Vestsjaelland 32 8 6 18 28 51 30
R12 Silkeborg IF 32 2 8 22 25 56 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League through domestic cup
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
11-12: Relegation