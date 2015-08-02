Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
AGF Aarhus 3 Randers 2
Brondby 0 Hobro IK 2
SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 3
Friday, July 31
Midtjylland 1 OB Odense 0
Viborg 2 Esbjerg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
-------------------------
2 AGF Aarhus 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
3 FC Copenhagen 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
3 OB Odense 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Viborg 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
7 Randers 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
8 SonderjyskE 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
9 Hobro IK 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
10 Esbjerg 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
11 Brondby 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
-------------------------
12 Nordsjaelland 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 3
Nordsjaelland v AaB Aalborg (1700)