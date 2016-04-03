BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 FC Copenhagen 1 SonderjyskE 0 Midtjylland 2 Brondby 0 OB Odense 0 Randers 1 Saturday, April 2 AGF Aarhus 1 Hobro IK 1 Friday, April 1 AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 23 14 6 3 40 17 48 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 23 12 3 8 45 33 39 3 SonderjyskE 23 12 3 8 35 25 39 ------------------------- 4 Midtjylland 23 11 5 7 35 21 38 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 23 10 6 7 30 25 36 6 OB Odense 23 10 4 9 37 39 34 7 Randers 23 9 4 10 30 32 31 8 Viborg 22 8 5 9 25 25 29 9 Nordsjaelland 23 9 2 12 24 33 29 10 AGF Aarhus 23 5 10 8 29 33 25 11 Esbjerg 22 5 7 10 28 40 22 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 23 2 5 16 16 51 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 4 Esbjerg v Viborg (1700)
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.