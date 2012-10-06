Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 SonderjyskE 0 AGF Aarhus 3 Friday, October 5 OB Odense 3 Nordsjaelland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 11 7 4 0 27 11 25 2 AGF Aarhus 12 6 3 3 23 14 21 ------------------------- 3 AaB Aalborg 11 6 2 3 24 11 20 4 Nordsjaelland 12 5 4 3 23 13 19 ------------------------- 5 OB Odense 12 5 3 4 15 17 18 ------------------------- 6 Randers 11 5 1 5 13 20 16 7 Horsens 11 3 5 3 14 19 14 8 SonderjyskE 12 4 2 6 17 23 14 9 Midtjylland 11 3 3 5 16 21 12 10 Silkeborg IF 11 3 1 7 10 25 10 ------------------------- 11 Esbjerg 11 2 3 6 10 13 9 12 Brondby 11 1 5 5 11 16 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Silkeborg IF v Horsens (1100) Randers v Midtjylland (1300) Esbjerg v FC Copenhagen (1500) Brondby v AaB Aalborg (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.