Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
AGF Aarhus 3 Nordsjaelland 0
FC Copenhagen 3 Hobro IK 1
Viborg 0 Brondby 2
Saturday, October 17
OB Odense 1 SonderjyskE 2
Friday, October 16
Midtjylland 2 Randers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 12 8 3 1 16 4 27
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 12 7 3 2 20 10 24
3 SonderjyskE 12 7 0 5 21 15 21
-------------------------
4 Randers 12 6 1 5 19 17 19
-------------------------
5 Brondby 12 5 3 4 17 14 18
6 AaB Aalborg 11 5 1 5 22 16 16
7 AGF Aarhus 12 4 4 4 18 16 16
8 OB Odense 12 5 1 6 21 23 16
9 Nordsjaelland 12 5 1 6 12 20 16
10 Esbjerg 11 2 5 4 13 18 11
11 Viborg 12 3 2 7 6 16 11
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 12 1 2 9 8 24 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 19
Esbjerg v AaB Aalborg (1700)