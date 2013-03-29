Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 29 Esbjerg 1 Brondby 0 Midtjylland 2 FC Copenhagen 2 Nordsjaelland 4 AGF Aarhus 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 24 17 6 1 56 23 57 2 Nordsjaelland 23 12 6 5 43 24 42 ------------------------- 3 Randers 24 12 5 7 30 31 41 4 AaB Aalborg 23 10 5 8 39 31 35 ------------------------- 5 OB Odense 24 9 6 9 38 34 33 ------------------------- 6 AGF Aarhus 24 9 6 9 40 37 33 7 Midtjylland 24 6 10 8 32 36 28 8 Horsens 24 6 9 9 24 34 27 9 Esbjerg 23 6 8 9 21 25 26 10 SonderjyskE 23 7 3 13 34 44 24 ------------------------- 11 Brondby 24 4 9 11 25 36 21 12 Silkeborg IF 24 6 3 15 26 53 21 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 31 SonderjyskE v Randers (1300) OB Odense v Horsens (1500) Monday, April 1 Esbjerg v AaB Aalborg (1100) Nordsjaelland v Midtjylland (1300) Silkeborg IF v FC Copenhagen (1500) Brondby v AGF Aarhus (1700)
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.