Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 AaB Aalborg 1 SonderjyskE 4 FC Copenhagen 1 Randers 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0 Brondby 1 Silkeborg IF 2 Nordsjaelland 2 Saturday, March 21 Midtjylland 3 Hobro IK 0 Friday, March 20 OB Odense 0 Esbjerg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 22 17 2 3 46 20 53 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 22 12 6 4 26 15 42 3 Randers 22 10 5 7 24 18 35 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 22 10 4 8 26 22 34 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 22 9 5 8 27 26 32 6 AaB Aalborg 22 8 7 7 23 21 31 7 Hobro IK 22 8 6 8 27 29 30 8 SonderjyskE 22 6 11 5 23 26 29 9 Esbjerg 22 6 8 8 29 27 26 10 OB Odense 22 7 4 11 22 31 25 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 22 4 3 15 18 39 15 12 Silkeborg IF 22 2 5 15 17 34 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.