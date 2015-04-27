April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 27
Hobro IK 0 Midtjylland 0
Sunday, April 26
Brondby 4 FC Vestsjaelland 0
Randers 3 FC Copenhagen 0
SonderjyskE 0 AaB Aalborg 3
Saturday, April 25
Nordsjaelland 1 Silkeborg IF 0
Friday, April 24
Esbjerg 0 OB Odense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 26 19 4 3 52 24 61
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 26 14 7 5 32 18 49
3 Randers 26 11 8 7 29 20 41
-------------------------
4 Brondby 26 12 5 9 31 23 41
-------------------------
5 Hobro IK 26 10 8 8 33 32 38
6 Nordsjaelland 26 11 5 10 31 31 38
7 AaB Aalborg 26 9 8 9 29 26 35
8 OB Odense 26 9 5 12 27 34 32
9 SonderjyskE 26 6 12 8 24 32 30
10 Esbjerg 26 6 10 10 33 35 28
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 26 6 4 16 23 46 22
12 Silkeborg IF 26 2 6 18 19 42 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation