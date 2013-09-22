Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 22
AGF Aarhus 1 Brondby 3
FC Copenhagen 2 OB Odense 1
SonderjyskE 2 Nordsjaelland 0
Saturday, September 21
Midtjylland 0 Viborg 0
Friday, September 20
Randers 3 AaB Aalborg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 9 6 3 0 17 7 21
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 9 4 2 3 14 12 14
-------------------------
3 FC Vestsjaelland 8 3 4 1 9 7 13
4 Viborg 9 3 4 2 15 14 13
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 9 4 1 4 16 17 13
-------------------------
6 Randers 9 3 3 3 13 15 12
7 Esbjerg 8 3 2 3 17 11 11
8 SonderjyskE 9 3 2 4 9 12 11
9 FC Copenhagen 9 2 4 3 13 13 10
10 OB Odense 9 2 4 3 13 15 10
-------------------------
11 Brondby 9 2 3 4 11 15 9
12 Nordsjaelland 9 1 2 6 8 17 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 23
FC Vestsjaelland v Esbjerg (1700)