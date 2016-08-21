Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 AGF Aarhus 0 Brondby 7 Midtjylland 2 SonderjyskE 2 Silkeborg IF 1 Viborg 5 Saturday, August 20 FC Copenhagen 1 AaB Aalborg 1 Friday, August 19 Horsens 2 Lyngby 1 Nordsjaelland 1 Randers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brondby 6 4 2 0 22 5 14 2 FC Copenhagen 6 4 2 0 16 3 14 3 AaB Aalborg 6 3 3 0 9 6 12 4 Randers 6 3 2 1 7 5 11 5 Midtjylland 6 2 3 1 15 10 9 6 Lyngby 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 ------------------------- 7 AGF Aarhus 6 2 2 2 7 13 8 8 OB Odense 5 1 4 0 7 5 7 9 Horsens 6 1 4 1 9 9 7 10 Viborg 6 2 1 3 8 9 7 11 Nordsjaelland 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 12 SonderjyskE 6 0 3 3 5 11 3 13 Silkeborg IF 6 0 2 4 4 17 2 14 Esbjerg 5 0 1 4 4 14 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Esbjerg v OB Odense (1700)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)