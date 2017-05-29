Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Danish championship Semifinal second leg match on Monday Semifinal Monday, May 29, second leg Randers - OB Odense 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: OB Odense - Randers 1-1. Randers win 3-1 on aggregate.
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
