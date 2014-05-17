Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 AaB Aalborg 32 17 8 7 59 38 59 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 32 16 7 9 60 35 55 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 32 14 11 7 51 36 53 4 Brondby 32 13 12 7 45 36 51 5 Esbjerg 32 13 8 11 47 38 47 ------------------------- 6 Nordsjaelland 32 13 6 13 36 42 45 7 OB Odense 32 10 10 12 45 43 40 8 Randers 32 9 13 10 40 44 40 9 FC Vestsjaelland 32 8 13 11 30 41 37 10 SonderjyskE 32 9 8 15 38 52 35 ------------------------- 11 AGF Aarhus 32 9 5 18 38 59 32 R12 Viborg 32 6 9 17 38 63 27 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 18 AaB Aalborg v AGF Aarhus (1500) Esbjerg v Viborg (1500) FC Copenhagen v OB Odense (1500) Nordsjaelland v Brondby (1500) Randers v FC Vestsjaelland (1500) SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1500)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.