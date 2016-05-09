May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 9 Brondby 2 Nordsjaelland 1 Sunday, May 8 Midtjylland 1 AGF Aarhus 1 OB Odense 0 FC Copenhagen 1 Viborg 0 AaB Aalborg 2 Saturday, May 7 Randers 2 Hobro IK 0 Friday, May 6 SonderjyskE 2 Esbjerg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 28 17 8 3 50 22 59 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 28 16 4 8 46 30 52 3 AaB Aalborg 28 15 4 9 53 35 49 ------------------------- 4 Midtjylland 28 13 7 8 44 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 28 13 6 9 35 32 45 6 Randers 28 11 7 10 37 35 40 7 OB Odense 28 12 4 12 44 44 40 8 Viborg 28 9 7 12 30 36 34 9 Nordsjaelland 28 10 4 14 30 41 34 10 AGF Aarhus 28 5 12 11 34 42 27 11 Esbjerg 28 6 9 13 31 48 27 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 28 2 6 20 20 61 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation