May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 9
Brondby 2 Nordsjaelland 1
Sunday, May 8
Midtjylland 1 AGF Aarhus 1
OB Odense 0 FC Copenhagen 1
Viborg 0 AaB Aalborg 2
Saturday, May 7
Randers 2 Hobro IK 0
Friday, May 6
SonderjyskE 2 Esbjerg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 28 17 8 3 50 22 59
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 28 16 4 8 46 30 52
3 AaB Aalborg 28 15 4 9 53 35 49
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 28 13 7 8 44 28 46
-------------------------
5 Brondby 28 13 6 9 35 32 45
6 Randers 28 11 7 10 37 35 40
7 OB Odense 28 12 4 12 44 44 40
8 Viborg 28 9 7 12 30 36 34
9 Nordsjaelland 28 10 4 14 30 41 34
10 AGF Aarhus 28 5 12 11 34 42 27
11 Esbjerg 28 6 9 13 31 48 27
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 28 2 6 20 20 61 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation