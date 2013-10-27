Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 AaB Aalborg 2 SonderjyskE 0 OB Odense 0 Brondby 0 Randers 1 FC Copenhagen 1 Saturday, October 26 Nordsjaelland 2 Midtjylland 1 Friday, October 25 Viborg 4 FC Vestsjaelland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 13 6 6 1 22 13 24 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 13 6 3 4 19 16 21 ------------------------- 3 Viborg 13 5 5 3 22 18 20 4 OB Odense 13 4 6 3 22 18 18 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 12 5 2 5 26 18 17 ------------------------- 6 FC Copenhagen 13 4 5 4 21 18 17 7 FC Vestsjaelland 13 4 5 4 15 19 17 8 AGF Aarhus 12 4 3 5 18 20 15 9 Randers 13 3 6 4 17 20 15 10 Brondby 13 3 6 4 15 18 15 ------------------------- 11 Nordsjaelland 13 4 3 6 13 19 15 12 SonderjyskE 13 3 2 8 12 25 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 28 Esbjerg v AGF Aarhus (1800)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.