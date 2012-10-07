Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Brondby 1 AaB Aalborg 3
Esbjerg 2 FC Copenhagen 2
Randers 2 Midtjylland 1
Silkeborg IF 1 Horsens 1
Saturday, October 6
SonderjyskE 0 AGF Aarhus 3
Friday, October 5
OB Odense 3 Nordsjaelland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 12 7 5 0 29 13 26
2 AaB Aalborg 12 7 2 3 27 12 23
-------------------------
3 AGF Aarhus 12 6 3 3 23 14 21
4 Nordsjaelland 12 5 4 3 23 13 19
-------------------------
5 Randers 12 6 1 5 15 21 19
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 12 5 3 4 15 17 18
7 Horsens 12 3 6 3 15 20 15
8 SonderjyskE 12 4 2 6 17 23 14
9 Midtjylland 12 3 3 6 17 23 12
10 Silkeborg IF 12 3 2 7 11 26 11
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 12 2 4 6 12 15 10
12 Brondby 12 1 5 6 12 19 8
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation