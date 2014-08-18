Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 18
Hobro IK 0 Nordsjaelland 0
Sunday, August 17
Brondby 2 SonderjyskE 0
FC Vestsjaelland 2 Silkeborg IF 0
Randers 0 OB Odense 2
Saturday, August 16
AaB Aalborg 1 Esbjerg 1
Friday, August 15
FC Copenhagen 1 Midtjylland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 5 4 0 1 11 6 12
-------------------------
2 Hobro IK 5 3 1 1 8 3 10
3 Nordsjaelland 5 3 1 1 9 7 10
-------------------------
4 Randers 5 3 0 2 5 6 9
-------------------------
5 FC Vestsjaelland 5 2 1 2 9 7 7
6 Brondby 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
7 AaB Aalborg 5 1 3 1 5 4 6
8 OB Odense 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
9 SonderjyskE 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
10 FC Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
12 Silkeborg IF 5 0 2 3 0 6 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation