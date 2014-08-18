Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 18 Hobro IK 0 Nordsjaelland 0 Sunday, August 17 Brondby 2 SonderjyskE 0 FC Vestsjaelland 2 Silkeborg IF 0 Randers 0 OB Odense 2 Saturday, August 16 AaB Aalborg 1 Esbjerg 1 Friday, August 15 FC Copenhagen 1 Midtjylland 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 5 4 0 1 11 6 12 ------------------------- 2 Hobro IK 5 3 1 1 8 3 10 3 Nordsjaelland 5 3 1 1 9 7 10 ------------------------- 4 Randers 5 3 0 2 5 6 9 ------------------------- 5 FC Vestsjaelland 5 2 1 2 9 7 7 6 Brondby 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 7 AaB Aalborg 5 1 3 1 5 4 6 8 OB Odense 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 9 SonderjyskE 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 10 FC Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 ------------------------- 11 Esbjerg 5 0 3 2 4 6 3 12 Silkeborg IF 5 0 2 3 0 6 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation